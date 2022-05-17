TODAY

GOLF

Moriah vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD

Crown Point, Keene vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill, 3:30 p.m.

Seton vs Northeastern Clinton at North Country Golf Course, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lake Placid at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Lake Placid at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Canton vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Seton at Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

