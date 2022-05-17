TODAY
GOLF
Moriah vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD
Crown Point, Keene vs Boquet Valley at Cobble Hill, 3:30 p.m.
Seton vs Northeastern Clinton at North Country Golf Course, 4 p.m.
BASEBALL
Lake Placid at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs AuSable Valley at AuSable Forks Elementary, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Lake Placid at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Canton vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Seton at Moriah/Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
