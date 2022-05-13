TODAY 

GOLF

Saranac Lake vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD

Peru vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD

Lake Placid vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

Lake Placid at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Lake Placid at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Wells, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh High at Heuvelton, 5 p.m.

