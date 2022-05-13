TODAY
GOLF
Saranac Lake vs Plattsburgh High at Bluff Point, TBD
Peru vs Saranac at The Barracks, TBD
Lake Placid vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
Lake Placid at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Lake Placid at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon/Bolton/Newcomb at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Boquet Valley at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Wells, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Plattsburgh High at Heuvelton, 5 p.m.
