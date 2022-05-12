Area Sports: May 12, 2022

TODAY

GOLF

Northeastern Clinton vs Saranac at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley, Schroon Lake, Willsboro vs Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

BASEBALL

Indian Lake/Long Lake at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Johnsburg/Minerva at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Moriah, 4;30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Northeastern Clinton, Saranac at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley, Beekmantown at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh High at Massena, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Massena vs Plattsburgh High at PSU Field House, 5:30 p.m.

