Area Sports: May 11, 2022

TODAY
GOLF
Peru at Moriah, TBD
Plattsburgh vs. Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
TENNIS
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High vs Seton Catholic at PSU Memorial Courts, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m
Softball
Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
UNIFIED BASKETBALL
AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Potsdam vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.
