Area Sports: May 11, 2022

TODAY

GOLF

Peru at Moriah, TBD

Plattsburgh vs. Lake Placid at Craig Wood Golf & Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs AuSable Valley at Harmony Golf Course, 3:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs Beekmantown at The Barracks, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

TENNIS

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High vs Seton Catholic at PSU Memorial Courts, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m

Softball

Ticonderoga at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs Beekmantown at Beekmantown Town Hall Field 2, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

UNIFIED BASKETBALL

AuSable Valley at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Potsdam vs SLP at NCCC, 4:30 p.m.

