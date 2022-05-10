TODAY

GOLF

NCCS at Moriah, TBD

Multiple Schools at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.

TENNIS

Peru at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

BASEBALL

Wells at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

Wells at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Fort Ann at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

TRACK AND FIELD

Moriah/Boquet Valley at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

BOYS LACROSSE

Plattsburgh at Salmon River, 5 p.m.

GIRLS LACROSSE

Salmon River at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.

