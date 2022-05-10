TODAY
GOLF
NCCS at Moriah, TBD
Multiple Schools at Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point at Ticonderoga Country Club, 3:30 p.m.
TENNIS
Peru at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
BASEBALL
Wells at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
SOFTBALL
Wells at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Fort Ann at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva at Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
TRACK AND FIELD
Moriah/Boquet Valley at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
BOYS LACROSSE
Plattsburgh at Salmon River, 5 p.m.
GIRLS LACROSSE
Salmon River at Plattsburgh, 5:30 p.m.
