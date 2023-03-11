Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Boys Hockey

NYSPHSAA Division II Championships

State Semifinals

Saranac vs. Pelham Memorial, 9 a.m., at LECOM Harborcenter, in Buffalo

Girls Basketball

NYSPHSAA Class D Championships

Regionals

Seton Catholic vs. Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, Noon, at Hudson Valley Community College

NYSPHSAA Class B Championships

Regionals

Saranac vs. Albany Academy for Girls, 3:30 p.m., at Hudson Valley Community College

Boys Basketball

NYSPHSAA Class D Championships

Regionals

Schroon Lake vs. North Warren, 7 p.m., Hudson Valley Community College

Women’s Lacrosse

Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 11 a.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. University of New England, 1 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Plattsburgh State vs. Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

NCAA Division III Tournament

Quarterfinals

Middlebury/Suffolk vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m., at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, Plattsburgh

Men’s Hockey

NCAA Division-III Tournament

First Round

Norwich vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m., at Ronald B Stafford Ice Arena, Plattsburgh

SUNDAY

Women’s Softball

Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic

Plattsburgh State vs. Utica University, 3 p.m. in Little River, S.C.

Men’s Baseball

Ripken Experience

Plattsburgh State vs. University of Scranton, 3 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.

