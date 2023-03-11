TODAY
Boys Hockey
NYSPHSAA Division II Championships
State Semifinals
Saranac vs. Pelham Memorial, 9 a.m., at LECOM Harborcenter, in Buffalo
Girls Basketball
NYSPHSAA Class D Championships
Regionals
Seton Catholic vs. Notre Dame Bishop Gibbons, Noon, at Hudson Valley Community College
NYSPHSAA Class B Championships
Regionals
Saranac vs. Albany Academy for Girls, 3:30 p.m., at Hudson Valley Community College
Boys Basketball
NYSPHSAA Class D Championships
Regionals
Schroon Lake vs. North Warren, 7 p.m., Hudson Valley Community College
Women’s Lacrosse
Canton vs. Plattsburgh State, 11 a.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. University of New England, 1 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Plattsburgh State vs. Southern Virginia, 1 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
NCAA Division III Tournament
Quarterfinals
Middlebury/Suffolk vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m., at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena, Plattsburgh
Men’s Hockey
NCAA Division-III Tournament
First Round
Norwich vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m., at Ronald B Stafford Ice Arena, Plattsburgh
SUNDAY
Women’s Softball
Fastpitch Dreams Spring Classic
Plattsburgh State vs. Utica University, 3 p.m. in Little River, S.C.
Men’s Baseball
Ripken Experience
Plattsburgh State vs. University of Scranton, 3 p.m. in Myrtle Beach, S.C.
