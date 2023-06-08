Area Sports

TODAY

Track and Field

State Championships

Multiple Schools at Middletown High Schools, 12:30 p.m.

Baseball

State Semifinals

Class B

Plattsburgh vs. Depew, 2 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School

Flag Football

Culminating Event

Plattsburgh v. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley

Saranac Lake v. Moriah, 5 p.m.. at Northeastern Clinton

Ticonderoga v. Keene, 5:30 p.m.. at AuSable Valley

Beekmantown v. Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.

Saranac v. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

