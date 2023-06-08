TODAY
Track and Field
State Championships
Multiple Schools at Middletown High Schools, 12:30 p.m.
Baseball
State Semifinals
Class B
Plattsburgh vs. Depew, 2 p.m. at Union-Endicott High School
Flag Football
Culminating Event
Plattsburgh v. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley
Saranac Lake v. Moriah, 5 p.m.. at Northeastern Clinton
Ticonderoga v. Keene, 5:30 p.m.. at AuSable Valley
Beekmantown v. Northeastern Clinton, 7 p.m.
Saranac v. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
