Area Sports: June 8, 2021

TODAY

Tennis

Seton Catholic at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at AuSable Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Baseball

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley at Chazy, 3:30 p.m.

Track and field

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Multiple schools at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m. 

Girls lacrosse

SLP at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.

