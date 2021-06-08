Area Sports: June 8, 2021

TODAY
Tennis
Seton Catholic at Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at AuSable Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Baseball
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Saranac Lake at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley at Chazy, 3:30 p.m.
Track and field
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Multiple schools at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
SLP at Plattsburgh High, 6 p.m.
