Area Sports: June 7, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Lake Placid at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.
Tennis
Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Baseball
Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh High at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Boys lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.