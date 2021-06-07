Area Sports: June 7, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Lake Placid at Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah at Saranac Lake, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh at Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 3:30 p.m.

Tennis

Northern Adirondack at AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Baseball

Northeastern Clinton at AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh High at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

North Warren at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Boys lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you