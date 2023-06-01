TODAY
Track and Field
Qualifiers
Multiple Schools at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Pentathlon begins at 1 p.m.
Softball
Regional
Class C
Chatham vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m. at Cardinal Park
Flag Football
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac, 7 p.m.
Partly cloudy early. Scattered thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 87F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%..
Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, with mostly cloudy skies overnight. Low near 55F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Updated: June 2, 2023 @ 1:10 am
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.