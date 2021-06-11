Area Sports: June 11, 2021

TODAY

Golf

Sectionals at Saranac Inn, 9 a.m.

Tennis

Sectionals

First round

Boys at Macdonough Hall, 10 a.m.

Girls at Beekmantown, 10 a.m.

Track

Sectionals at Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds, 10 a.m.

Baseball

Section VII 

Class D

Semifinals

Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Regular Season

Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Section VII

Class D

Quarterfinals

Chazy at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Regular season

Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you