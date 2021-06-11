Area Sports: June 11, 2021

TODAY
Golf
Sectionals at Saranac Inn, 9 a.m.
Tennis
Sectionals
First round
Boys at Macdonough Hall, 10 a.m.
Girls at Beekmantown, 10 a.m.
Track
Sectionals at Lake Placid Horseshow Grounds, 10 a.m.
Baseball
Section VII
Class D
Semifinals
Johnsburg/Minerva at Chazy, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Regular Season
Plattsburgh High at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Section VII
Class D
Quarterfinals
Chazy at Boquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah at Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Keene at Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro at Schroon Lake/Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Regular season
Northeastern Clinton at Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
