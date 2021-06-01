Area Sports: June 1, 2021

TODAY
Tennis
Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.
Golf
Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.
Softball
Willsboro at Schroon Lake/Bolton (DH), 4 p.m.
AuSable Valley at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Peru at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Track and field
Ticonderoga at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Unified basketball
AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Girls lacrosse
Plattsburgh High at Salmon River, 6 p.m.
Baseball
Crown Point at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.