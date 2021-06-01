Area Sports: June 1, 2021

TODAY

Tennis

Northeastern Clinton at Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m.

Golf

Moriah at Northeastern Clinton, 4 p.m.

Softball

Willsboro at Schroon Lake/Bolton (DH), 4 p.m.

AuSable Valley at Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Peru at Plattsburgh High, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Track and field

Ticonderoga at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake at Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid at Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Unified basketball

AuSable Valley at Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Girls lacrosse

Plattsburgh High at Salmon River, 6 p.m.

Baseball

Crown Point at Whitehall, 4:30 p.m.

