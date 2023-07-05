Sunshine and a few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 88F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph..
Mostly clear. Low 66F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: July 5, 2023 @ 8:05 am
TODAY
Baseball
Little League
Plattsburgh vs. South Jefferson, 5:45 pm at Hector Duquette Field
American Legion
Essex (Vt.) vs. Clinton County Mariners, 5:30 pm at Veteran Park at Post 1619
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Sign up now to get our FREE breaking news coverage delivered right to your inbox.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.