TODAY

Wrestling

Northern Adirondack vs. Otter Valley, TBD

TBD vs. Saranac, 9 a.m. at SRC Arena — Onondaga Community College

TBA vs. AuSable Valley, 10 a.m.

Indoor Track

Beekmantown, Moriah/Boquet Valley, Peru, Plattsburgh,

Saranac, Saranac Lake, Seton Catholic, Ticonderoga vs AuSable Valley at PSUC Fieldhouse

Girl’s Basketball

Rice vs. Saranac, 12:30 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Massena, 2:15 p.m.

Saranac vs. Rice, 8:30 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Massena vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m. at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena

Men’s Basketball

Corning CC vs. Clinton CC, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 4 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh vs. SUNY Cortland, 1 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at St. Lawrence Invitational, 11 a.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Potsdam, 3 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Geneseo, 4 p.m.

SUNDAY

Cheerleading

Beekmantown vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy, TBD

