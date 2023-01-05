Friday
January 6
Bowling
Willsboro vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Wrestling
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 4 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m., at Stafford Middle School Pool
Boy’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.
Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 7:30 p.m., at Glens Falls Rec Center
Girl’s Hockey
Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink (Chazy)
Boy’s Basketball
Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Wentworth Institute of Technology vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
