Friday

January 6

Bowling

Willsboro vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Northern Adirondack vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Wrestling

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 4 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m., at Stafford Middle School Pool

Boy’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Queensbury, 5:30 p.m.

Adirondack vs. Northeastern Clinton, 7:30 p.m., at Glens Falls Rec Center

Girl’s Hockey

Lake Placid vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m., at Scott’s Memorial Rink (Chazy)

Boy’s Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Peru vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Wentworth Institute of Technology vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

