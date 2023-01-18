TODAY
Bowling
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Willsboro vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Girl’s Basketball
TBA vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.
Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Clinton CC vs. Hudson Valley CC, 6 p.m.
