TODAY

Bowling

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Willsboro vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Girl’s Basketball

TBA vs. Crown Point, 6 p.m.

Chazy vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Saranac Lake vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Northern Adirondack, 6:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Clinton CC vs. Hudson Valley CC, 6 p.m.

