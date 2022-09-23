TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
North Warren vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Keene vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy Vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. West Genesee, 5:00 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 5:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Moriah 6:30 p.m.
Gymnastics
Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 5:15 p.m.
Football
Plattsburgh vs Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.
Saranac vs Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5:00 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 6:00 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.