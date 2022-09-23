TODAY

Boy’s Soccer

North Warren vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Keene, 4:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Keene vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy Vs. Bouquet Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. West Genesee, 5:00 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Saranac Lake, 5:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Moriah 6:30 p.m.

Gymnastics

Beekmantown vs. Plattsburgh, 5:15 p.m.

Football

Plattsburgh vs Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Moriah, 7:30 p.m.

Saranac vs Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State

Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5:00 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 6:00 p.m.

