Friday, Sept. 16
Football
Ticonderoga vs. Ausable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Boy’s Soccer
Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Ausable Valley vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:45 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Bouquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.
Girl’s Swimming
Ausable Valley vs. Moriah, 5:00 p.m.
Gymnastics
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:15 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Russell Sage, 6 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh, 3:00 p.m.
