Area Sports

Friday, Sept. 16

Football

Ticonderoga vs. Ausable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Boy’s Soccer

Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Ausable Valley vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:45 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Bouquet Valley, 5:15 p.m.

Girl’s Swimming

Ausable Valley vs. Moriah, 5:00 p.m.

Gymnastics

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 6:15 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Russell Sage, 6 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh, 3:00 p.m.

Trending Video

Recommended for you