Girl’s Soccer

Class B

Finals

#2 Beekmantown vs. #1 Saranac, 5:00 p.m., at NCCS

Boy’s Soccer

Class B

Finals

#2 Beekmantown vs. #1 Plattsburgh, 7:00 p.m., at NCCS

Football

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 7:00 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Corinth, 7:00 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Plymouth State, 6:00 p.m.

NCAA Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Russell Sage, 6:00 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Saint Michael’s, 7:00 p.m. (EXH.)

