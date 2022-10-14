TODAY
Football
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Peru vs. Saranac, 3:45 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.
Moriah vs. Seton Catholic, 4:00 p.m.
Wells vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 4:00 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.
Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.
Tennis
Saint Michael’s vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.
Volleyball
Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 6:00 p.m.
