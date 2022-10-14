Area Sports Logo

Football

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Plattsburgh, 7:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Peru vs. Saranac, 3:45 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Keene, 4:00 p.m.

Moriah vs. Seton Catholic, 4:00 p.m.

Wells vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:00 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 4:00 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Chazy, 6:00 p.m.

Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5:00 p.m.

Tennis

Saint Michael’s vs. Plattsburgh State, 4:00 p.m.

Volleyball

Brockport vs. Plattsburgh State, 6:00 p.m.

