TODAY

Golf

Lake Placid vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at Harmony Golf Course

Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m., at Schroon Lake Golf Club

Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course

Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course

Tennis

Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.

Baseball

Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Girls Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. SLP, 4:30 p.m., at North Country Community College

Flag Football

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh at SUNYAC Championships (Day 1), Noon, at Oneonta

NCAA Baseball

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh vs Geneseo, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Geneseo, 5 p.m.

