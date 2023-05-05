TODAY
Golf
Lake Placid vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m., at Harmony Golf Course
Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake, 3:30 p.m., at Schroon Lake Golf Club
Boquet Valley vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course
Northeastern Clinton vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m., at The Barracks Golf Course
Tennis
Seton Catholic vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac, 3:30 p.m.
Baseball
Saranac vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Peru vs. AuSable Valley, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Moriah, 4:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Ticonderoga, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Peru vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Crown Point, 4:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake/Bolton vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Saranac Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Girls Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. SLP, 4:30 p.m., at North Country Community College
Flag Football
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Ticonderoga, 7 p.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh at SUNYAC Championships (Day 1), Noon, at Oneonta
NCAA Baseball
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh, 3 p.m.
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh vs Geneseo, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Geneseo, 5 p.m.
