Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Swimming

States

AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh, 8 a.m., at Ithaca College

Girls Basketball

Sectionals

Class B Final

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 5 p.m., at Clinton Community College

Boys Basketball

Sectionals

Class B Final

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College

NCAA Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at AARTFC Indoor Championships, 11:15 a.m., at The Armory, New York

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Russell Sage, 3 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you