TODAY
Swimming
States
AuSable Valley, Plattsburgh, 8 a.m., at Ithaca College
Girls Basketball
Sectionals
Class B Final
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac, 5 p.m., at Clinton Community College
Boys Basketball
Sectionals
Class B Final
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 7:15 p.m., at Clinton Community College
NCAA Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at AARTFC Indoor Championships, 11:15 a.m., at The Armory, New York
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Russell Sage, 3 p.m.
