Area Sports: May 26, 2022

TODAY

Bowling

Willsboro vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Boy’s Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 5 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Tupper Lake vs. Chazy, 5 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Canton, 5:45 p.m. at Massena Arena

Northeastern Clinton vs. Rice, 7:30 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Potsdam vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m. at Scott’s Memorial Rink

Men’s Basketball

Genesee CC vs. Clinton CC, 7 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs Oswego State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Brockport, 7 p.m.

