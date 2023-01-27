TODAY
Bowling
Willsboro vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
AuSable Valley vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Boy’s Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 5 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Tupper Lake vs. Chazy, 5 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
AuSable Valley vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Canton, 5:45 p.m. at Massena Arena
Northeastern Clinton vs. Rice, 7:30 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Potsdam vs. Beekmantown, 5:30 p.m. at Scott’s Memorial Rink
Men’s Basketball
Genesee CC vs. Clinton CC, 7 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs Oswego State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Brockport, 7 p.m.
