TODAY
Wrestling
Michael J. Baker Classic
Northern Adirondack vs. Essex, TBD
Beekmantown vs. Essex, TBD
Saranac vs. Section IX, TBD, at Sullivan County CC
Bowling
Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes
Swimming
Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Churchville-Chili vs. Saranac, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
Plattsburg vs. Norwood-Norfolk, 7:30 p.m., at Dominic W. Zappia Community Center
Girl’s Hockey
Beekmantown vs. Massena, 7 p.m., at Massena Arena
Boy’s Basketball
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 5:30 p.m., at Boquet Valley
Wells vs. Kings, 6:30 p.m.
Remsen vs. Boquet Valley, 7 p.m.
Harrisville Central vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Harrisville Central vs. Moriah, 5:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 7:30 p.m.
