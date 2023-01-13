Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Wrestling

Michael J. Baker Classic

Northern Adirondack vs. Essex, TBD

Beekmantown vs. Essex, TBD

Saranac vs. Section IX, TBD, at Sullivan County CC

Bowling

Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m., at North Bowl Lanes

Swimming

Plattsburgh vs. AuSable Valley, 5 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Churchville-Chili vs. Saranac, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

Plattsburg vs. Norwood-Norfolk, 7:30 p.m., at Dominic W. Zappia Community Center

Girl’s Hockey

Beekmantown vs. Massena, 7 p.m., at Massena Arena

Boy’s Basketball

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Keene, 5:30 p.m., at Boquet Valley

Wells vs. Kings, 6:30 p.m.

Remsen vs. Boquet Valley, 7 p.m.

Harrisville Central vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Harrisville Central vs. Moriah, 5:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Keene, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Franklin Academy, 7 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 7:30 p.m.

