Bowling
Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes
Boy’s Hockey
TBD vs. Saranac Lake Placid, TBD at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA
TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5:30 p.m. at 1932 Jack Shea Arena
Saranac vs. Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.
Wrestling
Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.
Peru vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Indoor Track & Field
St. Lawrence Invitational, at St. Lawrence University
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 7 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.
