TODAY

Bowling

Beekmantown vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. AuSable Valley, 3:30 p.m. at North Bowl Lanes

Boy’s Hockey

TBD vs. Saranac Lake Placid, TBD at Lake Placid Olympic Center-ORDA

TBA vs. Northeastern Clinton, 5:30 p.m. at 1932 Jack Shea Arena

Saranac vs. Queensbury, 7:40 p.m.

Wrestling

Peru vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Seton Catholic vs. Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Boquet Valley, 7:15 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Saranac, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Moriah, 7 p.m.

Peru vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Indoor Track & Field

St. Lawrence Invitational, at St. Lawrence University

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Geneseo, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Geneseo, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Fredonia, 7 p.m.

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. SUNY Cortland, 7 p.m.

