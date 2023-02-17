TODAY
Girls Basketball
Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 5:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Ticonderoga vs. Boquet Valley, 6:15 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Bolton, 6:15 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
NCAA Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at SLU Open, 3 p.m., in Canton
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 2 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
