TODAY

Girls Basketball

Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 5:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 5 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Ticonderoga vs. Boquet Valley, 6:15 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Bolton, 6:15 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6 p.m., at PSU Fieldhouse

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

NCAA Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at SLU Open, 3 p.m., in Canton

Women’s Hockey

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 2 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

New Paltz vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

