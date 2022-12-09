TODAY
Bowling
Saranac vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Wells vs. Kings, 5:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Rice Memorial, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Saranac/Lake Placid vs. TBA, 9 p.m.
