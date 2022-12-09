Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Bowling

Saranac vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Wells vs. Kings, 5:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Ticonderoga, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Rice Memorial, 7 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Crown Point vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Wells vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Saranac/Lake Placid vs. TBA, 9 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you