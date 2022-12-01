Today
Girl’s Basketball
Ticonderoga vs. Chazy, 5 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro, 5 p.m.
Whitesboro vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Beekmantown, 7 p.m.
Chateaugay vs. Seton Catholic, 7 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Crown Point vs. Northeastern Clinton, at AuSable valley HS, 6 p.m.
Chazy vs. Lake Placid, 6 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. AuSable Valley, 8 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Saranac/Lake Placid vs. Potsdam, TBD
Niskayuna vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
Lasalle Institute vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m.
Wrestling
Beekmantown vs. Columbia, TBD
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Hockey
Plattsburgh State vs. Cortland, 7 p.m.
