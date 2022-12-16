Area Sports Logo

Bowling

Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.

Girl’s Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.

Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Newcomb vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

Canton vs. Beekmantown, at Scott’s Memorial Rink, 5:30 p.m.

