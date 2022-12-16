TODAY
Bowling
Moriah vs. Willsboro, 3:30 p.m.
Girl’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Seton Catholic, 5:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Indian Lake/Long Lake, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Northeastern Clinton vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Bolton, 6:30 p.m.
Indian Lake/Long Lake vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Seton Catholic vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Newcomb vs. Wells, 6:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. AuSable Valley, 7 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
Canton vs. Beekmantown, at Scott’s Memorial Rink, 5:30 p.m.
