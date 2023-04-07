Area Sports Logo

TODAY

NCAA Baseball

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Women’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport, 3 p.m.

NCAA Softball

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

Oswego State vs. Plattsburgh State, 5 p.m.

