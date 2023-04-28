Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Golf

Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course

Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course

Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club

Tennis

Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts

Baseball

Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds

Massena vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Softball

Ticonderoga vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m., at Beekmantown Town Hall Field #1

Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.

Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.

Boys Lacrosse

Plattsburgh vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m.

Girls Flag Football

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 7 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, Noon

Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.

NCAA Softball

Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 3 p.m.

Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 5 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you