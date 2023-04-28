TODAY
Golf
Plattsburgh vs. Moriah, 3:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 3:30 p.m., at Cobble Hill Golf Course
Saranac Lake vs. Beekmantown, 3:30 p.m. at The Barracks Golf Course
Willsboro vs. Crown Point, 3:30 p.m., at Ticonderoga Country Club
Tennis
Northern Adirondack vs. Lake Placid, 3:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Municipal Tennis Courts
Baseball
Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds
Massena vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Softball
Ticonderoga vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Moriah vs. Beekmantown, 4:30 p.m., at Beekmantown Town Hall Field #1
Crown Point vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m., at Lake Placid Horse Show Grounds
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Saranac, 4:30 p.m.
Johnsburg/Minerva vs. Willsboro, 4:30 p.m.
Boys Lacrosse
Plattsburgh vs. Ogdensburg Free Academy, 5 p.m.
Girls Flag Football
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 7 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, Noon
Cortland vs. Plattsburgh State, 3 p.m.
NCAA Softball
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 3 p.m.
Plattsburgh State vs. Oneonta, 5 p.m.
