TODAY
Girls Basketball
Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.
Lake Placid vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Bolton vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.
Boys Basketball
Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.
Schroon Lake vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.
TBA vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.
Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.
Boys Hockey
Norwood-Norfolk vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center
NCAA Indoor Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Hemery Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m., in Boston, Mass.
Women’s Basketball
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.
Men’s Hockey
Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.
