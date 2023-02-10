Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Girls Basketball

Keene vs. Boquet Valley, 6:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Chazy, 6:30 p.m.

Lake Placid vs. Schroon Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Bolton vs. Willsboro, 6:30 p.m.

Boys Basketball

Wells vs. Johnsburg/Minerva, 6:30 p.m.

Schroon Lake vs. Lake Placid, 6:30 p.m.

TBA vs. Newcomb, 6:30 p.m.

Saranac vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Saranac Lake, 6:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. AuSable Valley, 7:30 p.m.

Boys Hockey

Norwood-Norfolk vs. Plattsburgh, 7 p.m., at Ameri-Can North Sports Center

NCAA Indoor Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at Hemery Valentine Invitational, 10 a.m., in Boston, Mass.

Women’s Basketball

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Fredonia vs. Plattsburgh State, 7:30 p.m.

Men’s Hockey

Potsdam vs. Plattsburgh State, 7 p.m.

