TODAY
Bowling
AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.
Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.
Girl’s Hockey
South Glens Falls vs. Saranac Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.
Boy’s Hockey
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.
Boy’s Basketball
Lake Placid vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.
Wrestling
Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.
AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.
Women’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 5:30 p.m.
Men’s Basketball
Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7:30 p.m.
Clinton County CC vs. Albany College of Pharmacy, 6 p.m.
