TODAY

Bowling

AuSable Valley vs. Northern Adirondack, 3:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Peru, 3:30 p.m.

Beekmantown vs. Northeastern Clinton, 3:30 p.m.

Girl’s Hockey

South Glens Falls vs. Saranac Lake Placid, 5:30 p.m.

Boy’s Hockey

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6 p.m.

Boy’s Basketball

Lake Placid vs. Crown Point, 6:30 p.m.

Wrestling

Saranac vs. Beekmantown, 6:30 p.m.

AuSable Valley vs. Peru, 6:30 p.m.

Women’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 5:30 p.m.

Men’s Basketball

Plattsburgh State vs. Middlebury, 7:30 p.m.

Clinton County CC vs. Albany College of Pharmacy, 6 p.m.

