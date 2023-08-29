Sunny. High 69F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear skies. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: August 31, 2023 @ 4:55 am
TODAY
Girls Soccer
Jan Davis Memorial Tournament
Peru vs. Plattsburgh, 5 p.m. at Chazy
Chateaugay vs. Chazy, 7 p.m.
