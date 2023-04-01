TODAY
Softball
Saranac vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m., at Mudville Softball Complex, Herkimer
TBD vs. Saranac, 4:15 p.m., at Mudville Softball Complex, Herkimer
Boys Lacrosse
Salmon River vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.
NCAA Baseball
Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport, 11 a.m.
NCAA Track & Field
Plattsburgh State at Saints Broken Open, Noon, in Canton
Women’s Lacrosse
Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.
Men’s Lacrosse
Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 1 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.