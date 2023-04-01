Area Sports Logo

TODAY

Softball

Saranac vs. TBD, 2:15 p.m., at Mudville Softball Complex, Herkimer

TBD vs. Saranac, 4:15 p.m., at Mudville Softball Complex, Herkimer

Boys Lacrosse

Salmon River vs. Plattsburgh, 3:30 p.m.

NCAA Baseball

Plattsburgh State vs. Brockport, 11 a.m.

NCAA Track & Field

Plattsburgh State at Saints Broken Open, Noon, in Canton

Women’s Lacrosse

Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 1 p.m.

Men’s Lacrosse

Plattsburgh State vs. Oswego State, 1 p.m.

