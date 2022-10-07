TODAY
Boy’s Soccer
Fort Ann vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.
Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.
Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.
Girl’s Soccer
Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.
Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/ Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.
Chazy vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.
Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.
Keene vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.
Boquet Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.
Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.
Swimming
Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, TBD
Volleyball
AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.
Football
AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.
Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.
Women’s Volleyball
Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 6:00 p.m.
Women’s Tennis
Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 9:00 a.m.
