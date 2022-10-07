Area Sports Logo

Boy’s Soccer

Fort Ann vs. Bolton, 4:30 p.m.

Saranac Lake vs. Northeastern Clinton, 4:30 p.m.

Northern Adirondack vs. Plattsburgh, 6:30 p.m.

Girl’s Soccer

Saranac Lake vs. Lake Placid, 4:30 p.m.

Crown Point vs. Indian Lake/ Long Lake, 4:30 p.m.

Chazy vs. Northern Adirondack, 4:30 p.m.

Willsboro vs. Schroon Lake/Newcomb, 4:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Seton Catholic, 4:30 p.m.

Keene vs. Wells, 4:30 p.m.

Boquet Valley vs. Moriah, 6:30 p.m.

Plattsburgh vs. Northeastern Clinton, 6:30 p.m.

Swimming

Moriah vs. Plattsburgh, TBD

Volleyball

AuSable Valley vs. Lake Placid, 6:00 p.m.

Football

AuSable Valley vs. Beekmantown, 7:30 p.m.

Ticonderoga vs. Peru, 7:30 p.m.

Women’s Volleyball

Plattsburgh State vs. Buffalo State, 6:00 p.m.

Women’s Tennis

Geneseo vs. Plattsburgh State, 9:00 a.m.

