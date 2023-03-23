PLATTSBURGH — Champlain Valley Athletic Conference’s senior hoopers took center stage Tuesday night at Seton Catholic, as the conference held its annual boys and girls senior games at Seton Catholic. Along with a pair of highly entertaining games, the conference also held two three-point contests, a dunk competition and also honored the conference’s all-stars in what was a night full of smiles, laughs and comradery all-around.
The girls were up first in the evening’s affair and they delivered. The contest saw teammate versus teammate, some questionable half court shots and even some players literally lifting another up for an attempted dunk.
The game would end up going down to the wire where Plattsburgh’s Anni Crahan would sink a buzzer beater layup for the win. Saranac’s Sydney Myers led the contest in points, scoring 20 points, but would wind up on the losing end of the affair. For the winners, Makenna LaBarge of Northern Adirondack would lead the way, with 15 points.
At halftime of the girls contest, the conference held a three-point competition in which Saranac’s Lia Parker would come away victorious.
The boys game would finish a little more lopsided, although neither team seemed to mind. The white team, led by Peru’s Nate Teller, 21 points, and Keith Parent, 11 points, would win 63-49, but the real show was in the halftime competitions.
First up during the intermission’s festivities was the dunk contest, made-up of a three man field of all Vikings- Rowan Swan, Brady Olcott and Riley Demarais. Each would attempt three dunks, but Demarais would win the event when he threw down an off-the-backboard lob from Olcott that brought the house down.
Beekmantown’s Brady Mannix would follow up that performance with a dominant shooting performance during the break, as he would win the conference’s three-point competition.
Overall, the night was one for the players to embrace and enjoy, as after a long season and years of hard work and dedication to their individual programs they got to take the court and compete one last time, stress-free.
—
GIRLS
AWAY 46, HOME 44
AWAY (46)
Long (PHS) 2 pts, Hoehn (AVCS) 9 pts, Gilmore (NACS) 5 pts, LaBarge (NACS) 15 pts, Richards (AVCS) 2 pts, Parker (SCS) 3 pts, Crahan (PHS) 5 pts, Anderson (MCS) 2 pts, Marcil (MCS) 3 pts.
HOME (44)
Hickey (AVCS) 2 pts, Douglass (AVCS) 9 pts, Trow (MCS) 0 pts, Bosarge (MCS) 0 pts, Charland (NACS) 0 pts, Fitzwater (PHS) 4 pts, Mulverhill (SCS) 6 pts, Brault (SCS) 3 pts, Kaelyn Fay (SCS) 0 pts, Myers (SCS) 20 pts.
3-point contest winner- Parker (SCS).
—
BOYS
White 63, Black 49
White (63)
Parent (PCS) 11 pts, Teller (PCS) 21 pts, M. Boulrice (NACS) 4 pts, B. Boulrice (NACS) 7 pts, Carter (NACS) 4 pts, Swan (MCS) 5 pts, Olcott (MCS) 7 pts, Demarais (MCS) 4 pts.
Black (49)
Dandrow-Pellerin (SLCS) 3 pts, Phillips (PCS) 8 pts, Ferris (PHS) 3 pts, Manor (NCCS) 4 pts, Burgin (BCS) 2 pts, Mannix (BCS) 6 pts, Sand (BCS) 10 pts, LaBorde (BCS) 11 pts, Beauregard (BCS) 2 pts.
Dunk contest winner- Demarais (MCS).
3 point contest winner- Mannix (BCS).
