PLATTSBURGH — Matt Leonard completed the winning pass on the inside groove on lap-18 of the J&S Steel Sportsman 25-lap feature event.
Jonathan Toohill led the field to the green flag and showed the way until Leonard powered past to his second win of the year. Toohill held on for the second spot in the caution-free race, while Chris Cayea finished third. Beau Reeves and Codie Aubin finished fourth and fifth, respectively.
The Hartson Total Opening Renegade division saw a back and forth battle all the front all the way until the final lap.
Josh Terry took the lead with five laps to go, but bobbled in turn two, allowing Tyler Irwin to slip past for his first win of the season. Terry settled for second, while Nathaniel Guay edged out Richie Turner in the battle for the final podium spot. Turner and Rick Frenyea rounded out the top five.
Ken Tourville scored his first career victory in the Taylor Rental Street Stock division. Tourville took the lead at the half-way point and cruised to the checkered flag.
Pryor Stacey collected his fourth win of the year in the Northern Blacktopping Limited Sportsman division. Terry Lamica and Nate Leonard completed the podium.
John Schneider defeated Karl Fredrickson in the Speedway Illustrated Match Race. Schneider competed in Tylor Terry’s number 44, and Fredrickson was in Tyler Irwin’s number 54 Renegade.
Racing action pauses this week for the Clinton County Fair. The next scheduled event is set to hit the speedway on August 6. Stay up to date with the latest information by visiting airborne-speedway.com or following along on Facebook at Airborne Speedway.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.