PLATTSBURGH — Year in and year out, the goal remains the same- win a national championship.
So when the Plattsburgh State women’s hockey team fell short of that goal, losing in the second round of last year’s NCAA Division-III tournament to Gustavus Aldophus College, the team was left with a little motivation heading into this upcoming season.
“We got beat by a better team on that day, we didn’t necessarily play our best game but certainly came up against a really good hockey team,” said head coach Kevin Houle.
“Anytime you lose that last important game of the year it’s gonna sting and certainly the returning players will be motivated by that to get back and have another crack at it and certainly the new players as well.”
That extra motivation is already beginning to show as well. This past weekend the Lady Cardinals started their next chapter with two exhibition wins versus St. Michael’s College.
In their first return to the ice competitively as a team on Friday, Oct. 28, the team opened with a 2-1 victory over the Purple Knights, in Vermont. On Saturday the two faced off again, this time at Ronald B. Stafford Ice Arena where the Cardinals would wrap-up their exhibition play with a 6-0 win.
“I was certainly impressed or happy with certain areas of our game. I thought our depth at the forward position looked pretty good, we moved the puck well and forechecked well; we created scoring opportunities in both games, especially Saturday,” Houle said. “I just saw improvements throughout the weekend and that’s really what you want to do; players becoming more comfortable on the ice in their first competitive hockey games in a long time.”
For the women, it had been over seven months since they skated last competitively as a team, and with no doubt they have grown tired of waiting these past couple years. Ten players still remain from the 2019-2020 group that saw their season cut down just before the tournament, due to COVID-19, while also ranked 1 in Division-III at the time, and out of their current roster 12 were also a part of the 2020-2021 team that never got to take the ice together, as their season was canceled in its entirety.
Composed of seven first-year students, four sophomores, four juniors, eight seniors and four graduate students, this year’s squad is certainly a group that all remember these past several years differently. Regardless however, they are looking towards what they can do to contribute in their upcoming season.
“We had two players last year that had about 20 or 20-plus goals; you look at Sarah Krauseneck, who was an All-American, and Nicole Unsworth who both were right around 20-plus goals last year. Those two are players that we expect to continue their play and their ability to create offense as well as players like Ivy Boric,” said Houle on his returning group.
And as for the newcomers, Houle views it not so much as rebuilding, but rather retooling.
“We’re looking at eight or nine new players that will step into new roles or will be new to the program this year,” Houle said. “We’re going to have some growing pains but we certainly expect a lot from our newer players.”
However, even with a new group of players, the goals and play style remains the same. While the faces may be different from the helmets and there will be some different names on the back of the sweaters, the way this team aims to play never wavers.
“We’ll continue to play our same style. I think this year’s team will be a bit faster than last year at the forward position and I think we’ll have more size at the forward position as well. I expect not to really get away from our style of play and hopefully we can be that relentless team that we want to be, game-in and game-out, really taking the play to the opponent,” Houle said.
While the fans, players and coaches got a small taste of that style this past weekend, the team will be putting the real deal on display this upcoming weekend. The group is set to open their season this afternoon, at 4 p.m., with a Northeastern Women’s Hockey League (NEWHL) matchup at SUNY Morrisville.
That’s not all though, as on Saturday the Cardinals will take on the Mustangs again in their home building, this time at 1 p.m. Having won four consecutive NEWHL championships, this will be the team’s first crack at both conference and regular season play. They will have to wait one week longer to skate in front of the home crowd again however, as they don’t play their home opener until next Friday, versus Potsdam.
“Morrisville is going to be a good team. It’s always a tough place to play down there,” Houle said. “It’s going to be a battle, as it has been in the past down there, so that’s what we’re expecting and certainly when you get into the regular season, it’s different than any exhibition game that you’re going to play.”
