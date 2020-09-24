BEEKMANTOWN — The Clinton County Youth Bureau put three of its youth soccer divisions on pause last week, but the pause was not directly related to the positive Beekmantown School District COVID-19 case, according to a league official.
The divisions put on hold all contained youth athletes from Beekmantown, Clinton County Youth Bureau Recreation Director Krysten Conners said, but the positive elementary student COVID-19 case was not a member of any of those divisions.
Late Thursday evening, the Youth Bureau announced via Facebook that its divisions that were paused were given the go-ahead to resume following contact tracing pertaining to the active cases being concluded.
“We don’t even know if they had contact, we just put them on pause to help out the health department,” Conners said earlier Thursday afternoon.
UPDATE FROM DISTRICT
After initially announcing a positive COVID-19 test of a second grade student who attends Beekmantown Elementary School and one assumed positive case of a Beekmantown Middle School teacher in a press release Sunday, the Beekmantown Central School district put out an update the next day expanding on the details of the resulting quarantines.
Among those details was that two youth soccer teams were quarantining for 14 days, including players, coaches and referees.
While she wasn’t sure which two teams the school was referring to, the quarantined teams are not a part of the youth bureau’s soccer program, Conners said, adding that the pause was put in place as a precaution to allow for easier contact tracing by the Clinton County Health Department and to prevent any possible further spread.
“We figured it was just safer to put them on pause,” Conners said. “Those divisions will be on hold until we get some contact tracing done and get the clear from the health department that we’re good to go.”
The bureau’s other divisions continued to play throughout this situation.
COUNTY LEAGUE
The bureau’s county youth soccer league has been holding practices since Aug. 1 and playing games since Aug. 29.
There have been no COVID-19 cases connected to the league in that time, Conners said, adding that that has largely been thanks to the work and patience put in by the coaches, parents and athletes who have been adjusting to the new normal.
“We’ve worked really hard on our guidelines, making sure this was safe with guidance from the health department and the state,” Conners said. “We’re just really impressed with how everyone in our program has come together this year to make it happen.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.