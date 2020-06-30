Youth Bureau calls off baseball, softball; Plans for soccer season underway

PLATTSBURGH — The abbreviated baseball-softball season tentatively planned by the Clinton County Youth Bureau has been called off, but plans for a fall soccer season are in full swing.
Following schools transitioning to virtual learning in the spring and all athletic activities coming to a halt, CCYB canceled any plans of a baseball-softball summer season.
However, when New York state made an announcement June 14 that certain sports deemed "low-risk," such as baseball and softball, would be allowed to begin games July 6, CCYB made an effort to get a shortened season underway.
"We were only going to do a three to four week season and keep it very light and keep towns within the same region playing each other," CCYB Supervisor Terra Sisco said. "It was not going to be a full season like we would typically have. We were going to try and start it July 13 and have it go through the first week of August."
All towns within the county were eligible to participate, as is the case for soccer this fall.
Once the state deemed certain sports safe for play, CCYB followed through on a plan it had in place since it originally canceled its summer baseball-softball program in the spring.
"We said if we got the opportunity to do something if things open back up, we would try and do a small scrimmage season or a short season, and we wanted to follow through on that," Sisco said.
"But when we started talking about all the regulations, finding coaches and beginning to throw it together quickly, a lot of the towns could either not get the number of kids to sign up, the coaches to coach or saw the regulations and did not know how quickly the regulations could be put into place."
OTHER PLANS
In place of baseball and softball, CCYB is offering various clinics this summer, such as tennis, and will continue to offer small-scale sport opportunities until soccer can begin in the fall.
Even though hopes of an organized baseball-softball season did not work, those involved at CCYB are using this time as a chance to learn and prepare for a potential soccer season.
"What trying to get a baseball season going for us did was it made us realize how much we are going to have to put in place (for health guidelines) come soccer season," Sisco said.
"It's also given us a chance to put together safety regulations that we can circulate through all the towns so they can start preparing and know what their part in the safety regulations are."
HEALTH AND SAFETY
As sports start back up, the top priority by all at CCYB is keeping health and safety protocols at the forefront.
CCYB will be working with the Clinton County Health Department to make sure there is a mutual understanding of how to move forward safely.
"We will have a coordinators meeting — each town has a coordinator for soccer — and we will make sure everyone has an understanding of the regulations," Sisco said.
"Really, it's a partnership between us and the towns enforcing the rules. We have always had great town coordinators who get great coaches and have the best interest of the kids at heart, especially right now. I think everyone is going to do that. Nobody wants a COVID-19 case traced back to a youth soccer game."
Different concentration points for CCYB and its respective towns participating in the soccer season will be contact tracing as well as asking attendees to adhere to proper social distancing guidelines.
"It's really going to come down to the public and the community doing their part," Sisco said. "It's like wearing a mask in a grocery store and having personal responsibility. We can't be at every game, so that's where our coaches and coordinators come in with helping out with that. The public has to take some responsibility."
SOCCER SEASON
No official dates have been determined, but practices for CCYB's soccer season are expected to start in early August, Sisco said, and games will begin in late August or early September.
Age levels available will be determined by registration numbers.
"We got really excited when we saw certain sports would be allowed because that's our whole job here," Sisco said.
"We have been trying to do a lot of virtual things, but we have been really anxious to get kids out playing and having fun. We really want to do what we can under these circumstances."
