Whalen signs contract with Thunderbirds

PLATTSBURGH — Former Plattsburgh State baseball standout Ryan Whalen signed a free-agent contract Wednesday with the Plattsburgh Thunderbirds of the Empire Pro League.
Whalen could make his debut as early as Thursday when the Thunderbirds host the New Hampshire Wild in a doubleheader in Lyon Mountain starting at 1 p.m.
"Ryan is a great competitor that will add depth to the bullpen or to the back end of the rotation," Thunderbirds manager Sam Quinn-Loeb said.
Whalen pitched for four seasons at Plattsburgh State (2016-19). During that time he appeared in 37 games, including 16 starts, and compiled a 7-6 record with two saves.
"I am very excited for Ryan," Plattsburgh State baseball coach Kris Doorey said. "Ryan was a guy that took advantage of an opportunity at Plattsburgh State and developed into a weekend starter by the end of his career. I expect he will do his very best to help the Thunderbirds."
After playing for Plattsburgh State, Whalen played for the St. Jean sur Richelieu Pirates of the semi-pro Quebec Major League and for the 4th Ward Cardinals of the Champlain Valley Baseball League.
"I really appreciate the opportunity presented to me by the Thunderbirds," Whalen said. "It will be a dream come true to play professionally in front of a local crowd."
