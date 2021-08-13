‘WANTING TO HELP OTHERS’: Great Cycle Challenge’s local team searches for participants

PLATTSBURGH — The Great Cycle Challenge is right around the corner, and the local team is looking for donations and participants.
It’s a virtual fundraising event that anyone can sign up to participate in. Participants set a goal for themselves, whether that’s in miles or dollars, and people can donate toward it, and all the money goes to the Children’s Cancer Research Fund, which works to end childhood cancer.
Chris Wiley, Project Coordinator for the Clinton County Youth Bureau, runs the Youth Court and discovered the program last year while searching for virtual community service activities.
“I had to start thinking out of the box and finding virtual things, and I stumbled across the Great Cycle Challenge,” Wiley said.
The challenge is nationwide, and over the past six years, participants have ridden over 25 million miles, and raised over 39 million dollars. Just this year alone, over 2 million has been raised.
GETTING THE COMMUNITY INVOLVED
With chapters all across the country, the local chapter is called the Champlain Valley Chapter and has around 50 members, but there’s also ones close by in Massena and in Lake Placid.
Wiley’s team last year, when it was just his Youth Court members, raised over $3,000 and biked over 500 miles. Now, he’s a sponsor for the area, and he’s hoping to get anyone involved in the challenge, regardless of age or ability.
“I was thinking of a way to take it in a way that hasn’t been done before, so I was thinking of ways to involve the community and especially the youth of the community,” Wiley said.
“It’s kids riding for kids.”
So, he created the Clinton County Youth Bureau team, as a way to get the community involved, in any way they want, and he said that he hasn’t seen any other team that is a community, with kids, raising money for the greater good.
“It’s not just a biking thing. You can run, you can walk, you can skateboard, you can paddle, as long as it’s human-powered,” Wiley explained.
The nonprofit Safe Kids Adirondack donated bike helmets to the Youth Bureau, in an effort to help them prepare for the Great Cycle Challenge, and Wiley is giving them out to any kids who contact him in need of a bike helmet.
“We have limited supplies, but as long as we have them, I’ll be giving them out to anyone who needs them,” he said.
NO BIKE, NO PROBLEM
The Great Cycle Challenge, and each team involved, accepts just regular one-time donations, if someone doesn’t want to or is unable to participate.
“It’s an easy thing to do, really, to just get out there and ride your bike,” Wiley said.
“The hardest part is trying to get donations.”
Most people do just donate, according to Wiley, because the whole challenge is more about giving to the kids, instead of making sure you’re sticking to the goal, although it is a great motivator.
“I think it would show a lot about our community up here wanting to help others in need,” Wiley said.
JOINING THE CAUSE
To join the Clinton County Youth Bureau team, go to the website, greatcyclechallenge.com, sign up for an account and use the search feature to search for the Youth Bureau team. From there, you can officially join the team and start to log miles through the fitness app Strava once September begins.
Wiley said that anyone who has any questions or needs help signing up can contact him via email, christopher.wiley@clintoncountygov.com
