Virtual Plattsburgh Half Marathon set for Sunday

PLATTSBURGH — There's a twist, but the 11th annual Plattsburgh Half Marathon (PHM) is on for this Sunday.
Keeping the COVID-19 pandemic and the health concerns that come with it in mind, participants can compete virtually and run or walk their own course, whether it be a road, track or even treadmill.
"You can go out any time on Sunday that you want and be anywhere you want to be," race coordinator Stephanie Desautels said. "You just have to track time and distance with an app and then submit your results through your registration email."
Those interested in competing Sunday can register for the 5K, 10K or half-marathon distance or make a donation by visiting www.plattsburghhalfmarathon.com.
Once registered, runners will receive a link in the registration confirmation email providing instructions as to where to submit a photo of distance and time.
The fact the race did not have to be canceled or delayed is exciting for Desautels.
"We are thrilled to be able to have this as an option for people to get out there," she said.
"With quarantine and everything, people are stuck in their homes and stir-crazy. This is a way for people to get out in a safe way, get some exercise and raise some money for three great causes."
Proceeds from the race go toward Team Fox/The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research as well as local COVID-19 relief.
When runners submit their time and distance, they will qualify to receive a race medal and t-shirt in the mail.
Registered participants will also receive a race bib in the confirmation email, which can be used to share on social media or as race-day memorabilia.
Desautels said more than 400 people have registered for this year's virtual event from a wide range of locations as far away as Germany.
Since the PHM is virtual, anyone from anywhere can participate, and Desautels expects to see another wave of registrants before the race.
All participants need to do is register and then take part in the event at some point during the day Sunday.
"If people wake up Sunday and feel like participating, they can register and go," Desautels said. "People can run, walk or jog. They can do cartwheels. It does not matter.
"We are super excited about this event, and this is a great opportunity for us to all get out and enjoy some time outside."
