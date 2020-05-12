Virtual marathon, bona fide success

PLATTSBURGH — The 11th annual Plattsburgh Half Marathon was certainly different but still a success.
More than 400 participants registered to take part in the PHM on Sunday, May 3.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the race was virtual.
AWESOME FEEDBACK
Race coordinator Stephanie Desautels said she wished there would have been even more entrants but considered this year's event a success.
"The number we had was still awesome," Desautels said. "The people who did do it were so sweet and so appreciative. We got some awesome feedback. People loved the t-shirts and loved the medals."
For the race, participants ran their own course at any point of the day, keeping health guidelines in mind and maintaining proper social distancing.
VARIOUS PATHS
Running or walking on roads, tracks or even treadmills were all options, and plenty of people were out and about that Sunday.
"So many people told me they saw people running their various paths all day," Desautels said. "It was so awesome to know people in all areas of the North Country and even areas farther away were enjoying the race."
DIDN'T HAVE TO CANCEL
After completing the PHM, competitors were instructed to submit their times and distance to be compiled for race results.
Desautels said that process had a few glitches, but most people were able to submit their results with ease.
"I really think things went smooth given the fact we put this virtual event together pretty quick," Desautels said. "At the end of the day, we were happy we did not have to cancel or postpone the event."
PACKETS DELIVERED
The PHM brought about some experiences Desautels said she never could have imagined but certainly made for funny stories.
Before the race, Desautels realized some entrants would not get their race packets by mail in time for the event, so the race coordinator acclimated and found a way to make sure everyone had what they needed to compete.
"The night before the race, my family, friends and I decided to split up with all the packets in our cars and deliver them from house to house," Desautels said.
"We were walking up to some of these houses the night before the race, and it was so funny. People did not know what we were doing at first but then were so happy to see us."
REALLY GREAT DAY
Race proceeds go toward Team Fox/The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's research as well as local COVID-19 relief.
"As soon as I get the money from the event and am able to donate it back, it's going to be really nice," Desautels said.
"We turned an event that could have very easily been canceled into a really great day."
—
RESULTS
TOP 10
5K
Female
1, Meghann Wood, 21:17.
2, Samantha Smith, 26:28.
3, Rachelle Roberts, 26:59.
4, Jennifer Boyer, 27:01.
5, Victoria Sweenor, 27:01.
6, Amanda Nephew, 27:35.
7, Emily Remillard, 27:58.
8, Meghan Flynn, 28:26.
9, Liz Whalen, 28:27.
10, Christy Bresnahan, 28:43.
Male
1, Brian Rabideau, 22:18.
2, Vincent Fiori, 22:33.
3, Edward Sweenor, 27:01.
4, Louis Sweenor, 27:01.
5, Kingston Tucker, 30:39.
6, Dean Lawton, 31:13.
7, Eli Labrake, 32:12.
8, Bucky Lafountain, 35:00.
9, Bryce Lawfer, 36:06.
10, Andy Darrah, 37:24.
10K
Female
1, Maria Remillard, 45:53.
2, Kylie King, 47:27.
3, Tonya Egan, 51:02.
4, Tamar Weerts, 52:09.
5, Cassandra Smith, 52:30.
6, Shauna Ladue, 53:48.
7, Erin Brennan, 55:28.
8, Nicky Duprey, 56:33.
9, Debbie McDonald, 56:47.
10, Emily McKernan, 58:06.
Male
1, Grant Weerts, 47:24.
2, Donnie Armstrong, 48:26.
3, Scott Rockhill, 48:26.
4, Cody Lobdell, 52:25.
5, Alan Smith, 52:54.
6, Corey Brown, 53:42.
7, Kyle Gertsch, 55:22.
8, Paul Deyoe, 56:55.
9, John Webber, 58:12.
10, Josh Giddings, 58:37.
13.1M
Female
1, Kristie Pageau, 1:35:32.
2, Missy Seymour, 1:42:02.
3, Jessica Hatfield, 1:48:03.
4, Amanda Seymour, 1:48:43.
5, Meghan Conroy, 1:51:40.
6, Tara Murray, 1:52:49.
7, Katie Moffett, 1:55:07.
8, Lauren Hughes, 1:58:56.
9, Erin Mahoney-Tatro, 1:59:27.
10, Elizabeth Garrand, 1:59:29.
Male
1, Ryan McMartin, 1:24:36.
2, Caleb Nye, 1:27:20.
3, Travis Larche, 1:28:38.
4, Brian Wilson, 1:31:20.
5, Brian Pelkey, 1:32:00.
6, Vincent Ng, 1:35:35.
7, Matthew Maguire, 1:36:08.
8, Chris Goodell, 1:44:31.
9, Tony Lewis, 1:47:07.
10, Robert Cimini, 1:52:14.
