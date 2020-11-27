PERU — The 43rd annual John P. Adams Memorial Turkey Trot was unlike any before.
This year's race, sponsored by the Peru Lions Club, was virtual as participants ran the race from wherever they wanted to and then submitted their results to event organizers to compile.
While the race was different, there were still plenty of participants that ran or walked during the race window of Wednesday at 6 a.m. to Thanksgiving Day at noon.
Keeseville's Grant Weerts was the top male finisher in the 10K thanks to a time of 29:20, and Canton's Mary Kate Howard finished first out of any women in the race at 38:52.
Erin Rasco (40:32) and Melissa Whyman (43:21) of Plattsburgh took second and third in the women's portion of the 10K, while Plattsburgh's Morgan Remillard (44:25) and Burke's Martin Vincent (44:32) took second and third for the men.
Paul Ford of Keeseville took home the top spot of the 5K, clocking in at 20:33.
Peru's Landon Pandolph and Bryn Reynolds tied for second as they both registered times of 21:34, and Keeseville's Alexander Knapp (22:13) and West Chazy's Tony Lewis (22:43) rounded out the top five.
In the 1-mile race, Plattsburgh's Mitch Ryan came in first with a time of eight minutes flat followed by Julia Ryan (9:02) and Patrick Ryan (9:04).
Proceeds for the Turkey Trot go toward funding of the Peru Lions Club’s local eye screenings.
