LAKE PLACID — USA Luge's off-season recruiting tour, the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search, will begin on Aug. 23 in Lake Placid.
This year’s schedule, featuring sleds on wheels, is starting later than usual as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
There will be one clinic from 10 a.m. to noon and will be limited to 10 youngsters to accommodate social distancing, a press release said.
It will take place on Recycle Circle at 74 Recycle Circle Lane just off Route 73.
The Lake Placid clinic, for boys and girls ages 9 to 13, is free of charge.
Each participant will be given a complimentary White Castle USA Luge Slider Search T-shirt.
Pre-event registration is mandatory and can be completed by calling 1-800-USA-LUGE or by visiting www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search online.
COVID-19 precautions at the event will include:
“We’re very happy that White Castle is once again partnering with us to find more luge talent for our future teams,” said Gordy Sheer, Olympic silver medalist and Director of Marketing and Sponsorships. “Certainly, all of us have encountered new and different times in the past six months, but in reducing the number of children, the silver lining is that they will all be safe, and will all get ample attention from the coaching staff.”
Under the guidance of national team coaches, the event will give these youth an opportunity to learn luge and qualify to join the USA Luge Junior Development team, the first rung on the ladder to national and Olympic team status.
Children selected from the White Castle USA Luge Slider Search will be invited to learn the sport on ice next winter in Lake Placid on the same track where national team athletes train and compete each season.
More information can be found at https://www.teamusa.org/usa-luge/slider-search, including the full schedule of summer and fall slider search locations.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.