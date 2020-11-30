USA Bobsled announces women's national team

LAKE PLACID — USA Bobsled recently announced its 10-athlete roster for the 2020-2021 women’s national team.
Athletes competed in two races over the course of two days in Lake Placid to earn their spots on the team.
The men will return to Lake Placid after Thanksgiving to compete in four-man races, and the men’s national team is expected to be announced Dec. 15.
Kaillie Humphries (Carlsbad, Calif.) locked in her spot as USA-1 by winning the 2020 World Championships in Altenberg, Germany last season. Returning to the ice after having her son, Nico, Elana Meyers Taylor (Douglasville, Ga.) earned her seat at the helm of USA-2. Nicole Vogt (Dallas, Texas) is back in the driver’s seat after having hand surgery last season, and will pilot USA-3.
Humphries and Meyers Taylor are both three-time Olympic medalists. Humphries claimed two golds and a bronze while racing for Team Canada. Meyers Taylor has created a legacy in the U.S. program with two silvers and a bronze. This will be the first season that Humphries and Meyers Taylor will be competing together on Team USA. This is Vogt’s third season competing in World Cup races.
The pool of push athletes selected to the team, in alphabetical order by last name, are: Nicole Brungardt (Norfolk, Neb.), Colleen Fotsch (Scottsdale, Ariz.), Lauren Gibbs (Los Angeles, Calif.), Sylvia Hoffman (Arlington, Texas), Lolo Jones (Des Moines, Iowa), Lake Kwaza (Sycamore, Ill.), and Emily Renna (Fairport, N.Y.).
This is the first national team for Fotsch and Renna, and the second for Brungardt. Gibbs, the 2018 Olympic silver medalist, secured her spot by winning the world championship title with Humphries last season. This is Hoffman’s third national team nomination. Jones is a 2014 bobsled Olympian and this is her fifth team nomination. Kwaza has four World Cup medals from the 2018-2019 season with Meyers Taylor. She switched to the driver’s seat shortly thereafter, and made a decision to return to pushing this season.
The women’s team will return to Lake Placid with the men after Thanksgiving to continue training and testing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.