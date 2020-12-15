USA Bobsled announces men’s roster

LAKE PLACID — USA Bobsled announced the 11 athletes who have been named to the men’s national team Tuesday.
Athletes competed in a series of four selection races – two two-man races and two four-man races– to qualify for the team.
Codie Bascue (Whitehall, N.Y.) won three of four selection races to earn his seat at the helm of USA-1. Geoff Gadbois (Milton, Vt.) finished trials as USA-2.
The pool of push athletes includes the following: Hakeem Abdul-Saboor (Powhatan, Va.), Adrian Adams (Reidsville, N.C.), Kris Horn (Pembroke, Mass.), Blaine McConnell (Tacoma, Wash.), Boone Niederhofer (San Antonio, Texas), Carlo Valdes (Newport Beach, Calif.), Charlie Volker (Fairhaven, N.J.), Kyle Wilcox (Tampa, Fla.), and Josh Williamson (Lake Mary, Fla.).
Abdul-Saboor and Valdes are 2018 Olympians who are returning for a run at 2022. Adams, Horn, McConnell, Wilcox and Williamson are returning national team members, while this is the first national team berth for Niederhofer and Volker.
In order to minimize travel, reduce quarantine periods, and provide the safest environment possible, the U.S. team did not compete in Europe for the first half of the season. The team plans to send athletes to start the second half of the season in Winterberg, Germany.
