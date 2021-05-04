Up to 200 unvaccinated spectators now allowed at Airborne

PLATTSBURGH — Another Saturday night of short track racing action is ready to roll this weekend at Airborne Speedway with a 6 p.m. start.
The J&S Steel Sportsman, Hartson Total Opening Renegades, Limited Sportsman and 4-Cylinders will all be in action for regular distance heat and feature events.
New information has been released by the Clinton County Health Department that will now allow 200 unvaccinated spectators into the grandstand in addition to the 750 spots that are allotted for folks two weeks clear of their vaccination series or providing proof of a recent negative COVID-19 test.
Grandstand gates will open at 4 p.m. with hot laps beginning at 5 p.m. Admission prices are set at $10 for adults and kids 12 and under are free of charge.
For more information and the latest updates, visit plattsburghairbornespeedway.com or follow “Airborne Speedway” on Facebook.
